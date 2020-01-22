Interunity Management takes handy bulker from Oxygen Maritime

Greek owner Interunity Management has purchased the 2010-built handysize bulker Megacore Honami from compatriot owner Oxygen Maritime.

Shipbroking house Lorenzen & Stemoco has reported that the company acquired the 37,000 dwt Hyundai Mipo-built vessel through auction for a price of $13.1m.

The ship has been renamed Broadway according to registration information.

The vessel was held for auction in Singapore late last year due to Oxygen Maritime’s financial disputes with lenders.

Interunity Management currently operates a fleet of 12 vessels made up of five bulkers and seven tankers.