Invenergy unveils gigawatt-scale ScotWind scheme in partnership with BW Offshore

US-based clean energy firm Invenergy and floating production specialist BW Offshore have set up a joint venture to develop up to 5.4 GW of offshore wind as part of the first ScotWind leasing round.

The joint venture will focus on floating and fixed offshore wind projects off the northeast coast of Scotland. The projects are expected to create substantial direct and indirect specialised jobs in the country.

Bryan Schueler, senior executive vice president and construction business leader, said: “We are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative offshore wind infrastructure to Scotland through leveraging Invenergy’s decades of experience, expertise in leading complex projects to completion and network of strategic supplier relationships such as with GE Renewable Energy. This joint venture represents an important milestone in furthering our partnership with BW Offshore and Invenergy’s continued investment in Scotland and its clean energy future.”

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, said: “Together, we represent a unique blend of expertise and ambition to deliver the next phase of energy transition in Scotland, bringing substantial international project development experience and a strong track record for local value creation. ScotWind will play a critical role in delivering the nation’s offshore wind targets and our ambition is to be a central part of this journey, committed to working with Scotland’s supply chain to accelerate the energy transition.”

Invenergy develops, owns, and operates large-scale renewables and other clean energy generation and storage facilities worldwide. The company has successfully developed more than 180 projects across four continents totalling more than 29 GW in capacity.