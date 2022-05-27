AmericasPorts and Logistics

Investments at Port Saint John to increase capacity by 146%

Kim Biggar May 27, 2022
Port Saint John

New Brunswick’s Port Saint John on Canada’s Atlantic coast has announced new project funding from the federal and provincial governments that will enable it to increase cargo capacity by 146% between 2023 and 2029.

The provincial government will invest C$16.8m, the federal government $21m and Port Saint John $4.2m in enhancements that will increase the cargo laydown capacity of the west-side terminal, boost crane capabilities, and add roll-on/roll-off capabilities for wheeled cargo.

These enhancements build on the initial 2015 modernization at the west-side terminal, which led DP World to agree to a multi-decade lease and CP Rail to invest more than $200m in rail lines that connect to the port. Hapag-Lloyd announced last month an additional seasonal call that will connect northern European ports to Saint John.

“This funding announcement is a monumental step towards better supply chain efficiency in Canada,” said Craig Bell Estabrooks, president and CEO of Port Saint John. “This will continue to spur major growth and private-sector investment in our region, which translates to hundreds of jobs. These infrastructure improvements, combined with our current modernization project, will help our port create new capacity of 800,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.”

