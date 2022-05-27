Investments at Port Saint John to increase capacity by 146%

New Brunswick’s Port Saint John on Canada’s Atlantic coast has announced new project funding from the federal and provincial governments that will enable it to increase cargo capacity by 146% between 2023 and 2029.

The provincial government will invest C$16.8m, the federal government $21m and Port Saint John $4.2m in enhancements that will increase the cargo laydown capacity of the west-side terminal, boost crane capabilities, and add roll-on/roll-off capabilities for wheeled cargo.

These enhancements build on the initial 2015 modernization at the west-side terminal, which led DP World to agree to a multi-decade lease and CP Rail to invest more than $200m in rail lines that connect to the port. Hapag-Lloyd announced last month an additional seasonal call that will connect northern European ports to Saint John.

“This funding announcement is a monumental step towards better supply chain efficiency in Canada,” said Craig Bell Estabrooks, president and CEO of Port Saint John. “This will continue to spur major growth and private-sector investment in our region, which translates to hundreds of jobs. These infrastructure improvements, combined with our current modernization project, will help our port create new capacity of 800,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.”