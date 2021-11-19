BunkeringContainersEuropeFinance and Insurance

Investors lap up Maersk’s green pitch on methanol newbuilds

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 19, 2021
A.P. Moller – Maersk has launched what it describes as its Green Finance Framework designed to allow the company to issue a variety of sustainable financing instruments which may include bonds, loans, project finance and other instruments.

“Issuing green financing instruments is a further step to integrating sustainability into our financing operations,” said Patrick Jany, CFO at A.P. Moller – Maersk. “With this green bond, we aim at diversifying our investor base by reaching out to new investors and increasing the transparency of our ESG ambitions and performance even further towards our stakeholders.”

Maersk said it intends to align its funding strategy with its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The transaction priced at a coupon of 0.75%, the lowest annual interest ever for Maersk


To start with, the company has today successfully placed its inaugural 10-year, €500m ($567m) green bond to fund the build of its first feeder vessel and the ground-breaking series of eight large ocean-going container vessels all of which will be capable of operating on carbon neutral methanol by 2023 and 2024, respectively. The transaction was met with strong demand with a final order book at €3.7bn. The transaction priced at a coupon of 0.75%, the lowest annual interest ever for the 93-year-old company.

