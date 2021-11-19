Investors lap up Maersk’s green pitch on methanol newbuilds

“Issuing green financing instruments is a further step to integrating sustainability into our financing operations,” said Patrick Jany, CFO at A.P. Moller – Maersk. “With this green bond, we aim at diversifying our investor base by reaching out to new investors and increasing the transparency of our ESG ambitions and performance even further towards our stakeholders.”

Maersk said it intends to align its funding strategy with its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.