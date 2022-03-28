Ioannis Stefanou appointed to head up Wallem Ship Management

Hong Kong’s Wallem Group has appointed from within for its next senior executive position, selecting Ioannis Stefanou as managing director of Wallem Ship Management.

Stefanou joined Wallem Ship Management in April 2014 to lead its technical management. The company has been looking for a new Shipmanagement head for more than a year after the previous incumbent, John-Kaare Aune, was promoted to become group CEO in the wake of the resignation of Frank Coles.

“My focus will be to sustain our client-centric model by ensuring that we continue to deliver high quality service to our wide range of customers and equip the business to manage the ships of the future,” said Stefanou.