Iran and Greece reach tanker truce

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 17, 2022
Iran confirmed yesterday the release of two Greek tankers that it seized in May, while at the same time Athens has let a detained Iranian-flagged tanker leave its waters.

The Greek shipping ministry confirmed the vessels Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon had left Iran.

“Today is a very pleasant day for our sailors, but also for Greece in general, since an unpleasant and particularly complex case came to an end, following systematic efforts by the Greek government,” Greek shipping minister Giannis Plakiotakis said in a statement.

Greek authorities in April impounded the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, and its oil cargo near the coast of Evia, due to sanctions following legal action by the United States. This arrest then triggered Iranian special forces to seize two Greek suezmaxes the following month.

