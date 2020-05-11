Iranian boxship and Indonesian bulker grounded after collision in Singapore Strait

Iranian boxship Shahraz and Indonesian-flagged bulker Samudra Sakti I both ran aground this morning near the island of Sambu, off Batam in Indonesia, in what appears to be the aftermath of a collision between the two vessels.

Video footage shows the Iranian containership with a significant hole in its port side. It appears to have a broken back, and a leak has been reported. The Indonesian bulker is stable, with no leak reported.

Indonesia’s coast guard has sent vessels to the scene, although it has yet to release information on the specifics of the incident.

According to Marine Traffic, the Shahraz was headed from Malaysia’s Port Klang to Shanghai while the Samudra Sakti I was on its way to the Indonesian port of Bayah from Belawan.

VesselsValue data shows the Shahraz to be owned by IRISL Group, while Samudra Sakti I is owned by Lintas Maritim Indonesia.