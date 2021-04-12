Irish coal plant to become green energy hub

Irish utility ESB has unveiled a major project to transform its Moneypoint coal-fired power station in County Clare into a new green energy hub, which would include floating offshore wind, a deepwater construction yard, hydrogen storage and giant power management station.

The so-called ‘Green Atlantic @ Moneypoint’ is a multi-billion euro initative of significant investments on the site over the next decade resulting in hundreds of jobs.

It will see the development of a 1.4 GW floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Counties Clare and Kerry by ESB and joint venture partners Equinor. Once complete, the wind farm will be capable of powering more than 1.6m homes in Ireland. Moneypoint will also become a centre for the construction and assembly of floating wind turbines.

In addition, ESB’s plans include investment in a green hydrogen production, storage and generation facility at Moneypoint towards the end of the decade.

Pat O’Doherty, ESB chief executive, said: “ESB’s Brighter Future strategy is anchored in our ambition to lead the transition to a low-carbon energy future, powered by clean electricity. The transformation of Moneypoint into a green energy hub will be a major step in achieving this and will bring huge benefits to the Mid-West and beyond. We have long signaled our intention to cease burning coal at Moneypoint. We are unveiling plans for a reimagined Moneypoint, which will not only create hundreds of jobs, but will also help Ireland to meet its climate targets and maintain secure supplies of electricity into the future.”

ESB has already commenced work on transforming Moneypoint into a green energy hub, breaking ground on a new €50m sustainable system support facility in the coming weeks.