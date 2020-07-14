Iron ore barge in canal prang

The Presque Isle, an integrated Great Lakes barge vessel, collided with the north pier of Duluth ship canal on Monday.

The incident happened when the barge, loaded with iron ore pallets, was leaving the Duluth pier and enroute to Conneaut, Ohio, and the ship sailed too close to the pier and scrapped the side of the pier.

Following the incident, the ship ran aground near the pier for a short while and sailed to the Clure Public Marine Terminal for further inspection by U.S. Coast Guard. According to multiple local reports, initial inspection showed damage to the pier’s structure.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

The barge is owned by Key Lakes, which operates the Great Lakes Fleet for Canadian National Railway.