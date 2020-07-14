AmericasDry CargoOperations

Iron ore barge in canal prang

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 14, 2020
0 26 Less than a minute
Mike Burbul/Facebook

The Presque Isle, an integrated Great Lakes barge vessel, collided with the north pier of Duluth ship canal on Monday.

The incident happened when the barge, loaded with iron ore pallets, was leaving the Duluth pier and enroute to Conneaut, Ohio, and the ship sailed too close to the pier and scrapped the side of the pier.

Following the incident, the ship ran aground near the pier for a short while and sailed to the Clure Public Marine Terminal for further inspection by U.S. Coast Guard. According to multiple local reports, initial inspection showed damage to the pier’s structure. 

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

The barge is owned by Key Lakes, which operates the Great Lakes Fleet for Canadian National Railway.

Preque Isle grazes the Duluth, Mn. canal this Monday morning. Fully loaded with iron ore pellets.

Posted by Mike Burbul on Monday, July 13, 2020

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close