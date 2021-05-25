Splash Extra

Is shipping coming home?

Whether it be imports or exports, China dominates shipping. Our special correspondent asks if more of this crucial industry will be brought in house

Splash SplashMay 26, 2021
Growing industrial power is invariably accompanied by a growing influence in shipping. The industrial revolution of the nineteenth century saw the British merchant navy achieve a dominant position it retained for over a century as the need to transport both imports and exports grew, along with a belief that their transport should be controlled at source. More recently, the post-war industrialisation of Japan saw the rise of the major Japanese shipowning companies who not only controlled their o...

