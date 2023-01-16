Island Drilling semisub secures more work for Petrofac off Mauritania

Norwegian rig owner Island Drilling has secured more work for its 2012-built semisub Island Innovator off the coast of Mauritania.

UK offshore engineering specialist Petrofac, as a well management contractor on Tullow Oil’s Banda and Tiof fields, has exercised its rig hire option on one additional well bringing the total rig’s work to five well re-entries.

The optional well is the Banda-1 subsea exploration well and is estimated to be 20 days for completing Petrofac’s plug and abandonment operations.

Petrofac took over the Tullow contract from Maersk Decom, a former joint venture between Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Services, which ended its operations last year.

The Island Innovator has also been booked by Dana Petroleum for the drilling of three firm wells and one optional well in UK waters. After completion of the Dana program, the rig will sail to Equatorial Guinea to start the drilling program with Trident Energy in September or October of 2023.