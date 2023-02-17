Island Offshore awarded Equinor PSV contract

Norway’s Island Offshore has secured a contract with Equinor for the battery hybrid platform supply vessel Island Commander .

The 2009-built vessel, currently on spot fixture with the Norwegian energy giant, has been fixed for a period of seven months with two options of two months each.

Following this contract, Island Offshore now has two PSVs and one walk-to-work vessel at work for Equinor with battery packs installed on all three. The 2012-built LNG-powered PSV Island Crusader is also being considered for conversion to use ammonia as fuel.

Majority-owned by the Ulstein and Chouest families, Island Offshore operates a diversified fleet of around 20 offshore vessels.