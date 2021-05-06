OffshoreRenewables

Island Offshore awarded offshore wind contract

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 6, 2021
Island Offshore

Norway’s Island Offshore has secured an contract for the 2018-built walk-to-work vessel Island Diligence to work on Vattenfall-operated DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms.

The firm contract is for four months plus options, securing work for the vessel at least until end August.

The 86 m long vessel will provide accommodation and transfer of technicians via its gangway solution.

The DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms are a joint venture between Stadtwerke München and Vattenfall, located within the German exclusive economic zone outside Esbjerg.

