Island Offshore PSV extended by Equinor

May 12th, 2020 Grant Rowles Uncategorized

Norway’s Island Offshore has been awarded a one-year extension by Equinor for 2015-built platform supply vessel Island Clipper .

The extension will see the vessel on contract with Equinor through to spring 2023.

The vessel has been on charter to Equnior since 2019, having initially been awarded a three-year deal.

“Both vessel crew and customer Equinor deserve praise for the good collaboration and teamwork in this project!”, the company said on social media.