Island Offshore PSV extended by Equinor

May 12th, 2020 Uncategorized 0 comments

Norway’s Island Offshore has been awarded a one-year extension by Equinor for 2015-built platform supply vessel Island Clipper.

The extension will see the vessel on contract with Equinor through to spring 2023.

The vessel has been on charter to Equnior since 2019, having initially been awarded a three-year deal.

“Both vessel crew and customer Equinor deserve praise for the good collaboration and teamwork in this project!”, the company said on social media.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

