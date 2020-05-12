Island Offshore PSV extended by Equinor
Norway’s Island Offshore has been awarded a one-year extension by Equinor for 2015-built platform supply vessel Island Clipper.
The extension will see the vessel on contract with Equinor through to spring 2023.
The vessel has been on charter to Equnior since 2019, having initially been awarded a three-year deal.
“Both vessel crew and customer Equinor deserve praise for the good collaboration and teamwork in this project!”, the company said on social media.
