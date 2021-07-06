Island Offshore scores SOV contract with Equinor

Norway’s Island Offshore has landed a contract with compatriot energy giant Equinor for service operation vessel (SOV) services on the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm project in Norway.

The contract will be carried out by the 2018-built walk-to-work vessel Island Diligence , with commencement during the second quarter of 2022.

The 86 m long vessel has been fixed for a period of four months and Equinor has options to extend the charter. The vessel is currenty working on Vattenfall-operated DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms.

Equinor also recently chose Simon Møkster Shipping for SOV services on Hywind Tampen. The contract will be delivered by the 2014-built multipurpose support vessel Stril Server.

Hywind Tampen is an 88 MW floating wind power project intended to provide electricity for the Snorre and Gullfaks offshore field operations in the Norwegian North Sea. It will be the world’s first floating wind farm to power offshore oil and gas platforms.