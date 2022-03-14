Island Offshore secures $56m worth of new vessel contracts

Norway’s Island Offshore has been awarded several new vessel contracts during the first months of 2022 worth approximately NOK500m ($56.6m).

The company said that all 25 of its vessels were currently employed and as of this month, 60% of available days in 2022 have been sold out.

The contracts cover employment across segments including platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, subsea, offshore wind and light well intervention.

“These contracts evidence a continued market recovery despite the current international instability following the conflict in Ukraine,” stated Tommy Walaunet, Island Offshore’s managing director.