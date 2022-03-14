EuropeOffshore

Island Offshore secures $56m worth of new vessel contracts

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Island Offshore

Norway’s Island Offshore has been awarded several new vessel contracts during the first months of 2022 worth approximately NOK500m ($56.6m).

The company said that all 25 of its vessels were currently employed and as of this month, 60% of available days in 2022 have been sold out.

The contracts cover employment across segments including platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, subsea, offshore wind and light well intervention.

“These contracts evidence a continued market recovery despite the current international instability following the conflict in Ukraine,” stated Tommy Walaunet, Island Offshore’s managing director.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button