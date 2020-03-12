Home Sector Offshore Island Offshore secures new deals for six vessels March 12th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Island Offshore has secured new contracts for six of its vessels, three of them long-term contracts for its platform supply vessels with Lundin.

LNG-fuelled platform supply vessels Island Crusader and Island Contender have been awarded contracts by Lundin for 600 days and 400 days respectively, while another PSV Island Commander has been awarded a three-year deal. All three contracts include options.

“We have not seen contracts of equivalent duration for quite some time now, which makes it extra pleasant to sign contracts for three vessels in one go. This provides predictability for all our employees as well as a stable income for these vessels,” said Tommy Walaunet, managing director of Island Offshore.

The Island Crusader and Island Contender will commence their contracts between April and August, while Island Commander commences its new contract in November, in direct continuation with the existing contract.

Island Offshore has also secured a one-year extension for the PSV Island Champion with Team Marine, working out of Aberdeen and new secured long-term contracts for two additional PSVs with an unnamed customer.

“These contracts provide a significant contribution to our order book and secures work places to our competent crew,” Walaunet said.