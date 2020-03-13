Home Sector Offshore Island Offshore secures walk-to-work contracts March 13th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Island Offshore has secured two walk-to-work contracts for its multi-purpose offshore supply ship Island Diligence , extending the vessel’s employment until late fall this year.

The vessel has already started working for Trianel in the German Bight, performing walk-to-work operations at Trianel Windpark Borkum II. The duration of the contract is approximately four months, plus options. The vessel is based in Eemshaven in The Netherlands.

Additionally, the vessel has been awarded a contract by Global Marine Group for work at Kriegers Flak, a wind farm under construction on the Danish sector in the Baltic Sea. The vessel will function as an accommodation vessel, in addition to providing gangway services in connection with cable laying activity at the wind park. The duration of the contract is three months, plus option for an additional month.

“We are very pleased to secure long-term work for Island Diligence. It has been a long winter for the crew as the vessel has been in warm lay-up pending new contracts. I want to commend them for quick and effective mobilization of the vessel. The current customer carried out an HSEQ audit of the vessel with no non-conformities. This proves that the vessel is well kept, with a crew that focus’ on the right things,” said Tommy Walaunet, Managing Director of Island Offshore Management.

