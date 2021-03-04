Middle EastOperations

Israeli car carrier sets sail again after last Friday’s explosion

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 4, 2021
0 124 1 minute read
Guy Claessens/MarineTraffic

An Israeli car carrier that suffered an explosion off Muscat is back sailing, having left Dubai where it underwent repairs.

The Helios Ray, which Israeli politicians claim was hit by Iranian explosives, has now left Middle Eastern waters and is coming up towards the west coast of India according to vessel monitoring by MarineTraffic today, suggesting it has resumed its original planned voyage to Singapore.

An explosion occurred aboard the ship last Friday having picked up cargo in Saudi Arabia. The ship then turned around and made for Dubai. The ship is owned by Helios, an Israeli company registered in the Isle of Man.

Iran has denied it was behind the explosion.

Shipping has been hit by a string of explosions in or near the Strait of Hormuz over the past two years.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 4, 2021
0 124 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button