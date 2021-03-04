Israeli car carrier sets sail again after last Friday’s explosion

An Israeli car carrier that suffered an explosion off Muscat is back sailing, having left Dubai where it underwent repairs.

The Helios Ray , which Israeli politicians claim was hit by Iranian explosives, has now left Middle Eastern waters and is coming up towards the west coast of India according to vessel monitoring by MarineTraffic today, suggesting it has resumed its original planned voyage to Singapore.

An explosion occurred aboard the ship last Friday having picked up cargo in Saudi Arabia. The ship then turned around and made for Dubai. The ship is owned by Helios, an Israeli company registered in the Isle of Man.

Iran has denied it was behind the explosion.

Shipping has been hit by a string of explosions in or near the Strait of Hormuz over the past two years.