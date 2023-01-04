ISWAN welcomes Karin Orsel as new chair

Shipping CEO and diversity and inclusivity advocate Karin Orsel has been announced as the new chair of international maritime charity the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN).

A trustee of ISWAN for seven years, Orsel is the founder and CEO of MF Shipping Group in the Netherlands.

“With all the challenges facing the world now and in the years to come, it is essential to have a common focus on the welfare of seafarers. There is a shared responsibility in creating a safe and enjoyable work culture for all. A culture founded on trust and respect. That is why I am happy to contribute,” Orsel commented.