It doesn’t have to be all bad news

It’s been a shocking summer for the shipping industry. Our industry only ever seems to make it into the mainstream media when things go wrong, and the past month has seen a series of stories make headlines and, as usual, cast shipping in a pretty poor light. The aftermath of the devastating explosion in Beirut has seen fingers point to the ill-fated single decker Rhosus which brought the cargo of ammonium nitrate to Beirut and set in place the chain of events which led to the devastation of Aug...