Italy gets a new containerline

European forwarders creating dedicated containerline subsidiaries are becoming a trend during the pandemic-induced supply chain crisis. Yesterday, Splash reported that the UK’s largest private forwarder Uniserve has created a new shipping line called Ellerman City Liners.

Alphaliner is reporting that Italian forwarder RifLine has made a similar move. Over the past six months RifLine has chartered three 1,100 to 1,800 teu ships for its own liner service between the Chinese ports of Taicang and Dachan Bay and Salerno and Civitavecchia.

RifLine has now debuted an official shipping subsidiary Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione which Alphaliner says is looking for more ships as it intends to launch a second liner service between Bangladesh and Italy.