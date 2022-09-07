Italy’s RifLine buys first vessel

Italian forwarder turned ocean carrier RifLine is widely tipped by brokers and Alphaliner to have bought its first owned vessel.

RifLine is one of a host of European forwarders to have entered the container shipping space during the supply chain chaos of the pandemic. It made its debut in the summer of 2021, chartering tonnage for sailings between China, Bangladesh and Italy, latterly creating a dedicated subsidiary, Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione (KDN) which has five vessels of 700 to 3,091 teu on time charter, according to Alphaliner.

To the fleet can be added the 3,426 teu Burgundy , which the Italian outfit has just bought from Norwegian interests. The 2008-built has been on charter to CMA CGM.