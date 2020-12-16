Italy’s Snam on the hunt for FSRUs and LNG tankers

The Italian energy infrastructure company Snam is looking for operators to provide LNG tankers and FSRU units on time charter.

A dedicated public announcement has been published for the purpose on the Official Journal of the European Union with the aim to built up a sort of suppliers’ list for Snam Rete Gas to work with in the next future.

Snam, which was originally a subsidiary of the Italian energy company Eni, has since become an independent company controlled by the Italian state and operating also in Albania, Austria, China, France, Greece, the Unied Arab Emirates and UK.

Today Snam is the main Italian operator for the transport and dispatching of natural gas in Italy, having almost all the transport infrastructures in the country with 32,727km of gas pipelines. The company is also one of the main continental operators in regasification business trough the controlled LNG terminal ashore in Panigaglia and the participated offshore terminal Adriatic LNG.