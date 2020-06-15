ITF gives its blessing for seafarers to down tools

Monday saw the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) give the go-ahead for stranded seafarers everywhere to down tools in one of the greatest backlashes shipping has ever experienced from its seagoing staff.

With more than 300,000 sailors awaiting crew change, and many having worked more than a year at sea thanks to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the trade union umbrella has given the green light for crew to stop working.

“You have the right to return home,” the ITF stated in a release, backing up warnings it had made a month ago that if no resolution to the crew change crunch happened by mid-June then world shipping could be plunged into chaos.

“Despite all the support from the shipping industry and the United Nations and their agencies, you continue to be treated as second class citizens,” the release stated, adding that it will no longer be acceptable that seafarers are forced to continue to work.

“If you have finished your contract, then you have the right to be repatriated. If this is not possible then you would remain on board as a passenger. The consequences could be that the ship is unable to sail if the manning level is inadequate, but that is not the responsibility of the seafarers,” the ITF stated, concluding its statement with the words: “Enough is enough.”

There have already been a number of instances where crews have deviated from their intended course and taken ships to their home countries – more are expected with the union agreement now expiring.

Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Sam Chambers Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.