Home Sector Operations ITF launches $1.2m fund to support seafarers impacted by coronavirus April 1st, 2020 Jason Jiang Operations

The ITF Seafarers’ Trust (ITFST) has launched a GBP1m ($1.24m) emergency fund to address the impact of the global pandemic on seafarers and their families.

The fund also aims to provide a lifeline for welfare services at risk due to the financial impact the virus has had on business, fundraising and activities.

According to ITFST, the fund will facilitate fast grant payments for specific projects to alleviate hardship, stress and isolation of seafarers and their families, while provide funds for the maintenance of seafarers’ welfare services during the period of instability caused by coronavirus and the measures taken to combat the virus.

“At the best of times seafarers struggle to get recognition for the amazing job they do ensuring the steady flow of household goods, food and commodities around the world. Now they have the incredible stress of being stranded far away from their families at a time of extreme distress. It is critically important that the ITF Seafarers’ Trust is there for them at this time of need,” said Dave Heindel, chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Trust.