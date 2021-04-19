Ithaca hires Awilco semisub for North Sea well

Oslo-listed rig player Awilco Drilling has been awarded a contract with Ithaca Oil and Gas for the provision of WilPhoenix semi-submersible.

The 1982-built semisub has been hired for a single exploration well at Fotla prospect in Block 22/1b, approximately 10 km south of the Ithaca-operated Alba field in the UK Central North Sea.

Operations at the well will commence no earlier than May 31, 2021, Awilco said.

Awilco Drilling owns two semi-submersibles equipped for drilling in water depths up to 366 m.

Ithaca completed the technical and engineering studies required for drilling of an exploration well on the Fotla during 2019. Its F-Block contains two gas exploration prospects, Fotla and Fortriu. Fotla prospect was initially scheduled for drilling in Q3 2020, but delayed due to Covid-19 and market slowdown.