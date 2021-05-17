Itochu and partners eye ammonia bunker supply chain in Singapore

Itochu is taking the next step to further develop ammonia as a new marine fuel by partnering up to develop a supply chain in Singapore.

The Japanese trading house has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Itochu Enex, Vopak Terminals Singapore, Pavilion Energy Singapore, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Total Marine Fuels for a joint development study.

The purpose of the MOU is not limited to expansion and acceleration of the joint development of an ammonia fuel supply chain, including an onshore and/or offshore facility and an ammonia bunkering ship in Singapore, Itochu said.

It is also a key element of an integrated project that includes the development of ammonia-fuelled ships by Itochu with other partners, including Imabari, MAN, Mitsui E&S Machinery and ClassNK.

As part of the agreement, Itochu said it will promote the development of offshore facility such as floating storage unit and/or fuel supply ship, and safety guidelines of ammonia bunkering in Singapore together with other partners.

In March this year, Itochu also teamed up with Japanese chemicals firm Ube Industries, and shipping firm Uyeno Transtech to set up a joint venture for supplying ammonia as a marine fuel on home soil and the development of a domestic supply chain.