J. Lauritzen buys into Cadeler

Danish maritime investment company J. Lauritzen has bought into compatriot offshore wind contractor Cadeler.

“We are happy to share that J. Lauritzen has become part of the owner group of Cadeler. We are excited to be part of a visionary company that installs renewable energy for the future, the company said via LinkedIn.

The BW Group-backed Cadeler has two wind farm installation vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, and three vessels booked for construction at Cosco Shipyard, including a pair of X-class wind turbine installation vessels, and is in advanced talks with the shipyard for a second foundation installation newbuild.

The Oslo-listed company recently sealed a deal with an unnamed client for its first wind turbine foundation installation newbuilding set to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2025. The deal comes with a minimum guaranteed utilisation from 2027 to 2030 plus options potentially worth more than €330m ($332m) in total.

Earlier this week Cadeler also announced a letter of intent for the possibility of utilising one of its current vessels on a long-term contract in the northern European and US waters.

“Cadeler is undisputedly the market leader within high-end wind installation vessels. This is highlighted by the recent letter of intent with a blue chip client,” J. Lauritzen said.

Transaction details have not been disclosed. Both companies have been approached for comment.