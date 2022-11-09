J. Lauritzen exits Gram Car Carriers with $26m stake sale

Danish maritime investment firm J. Lauritzen has sold its entire stake in Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers for around $26m.

The Lauritzen Fonden-controlled company offloaded some 1.63m shares, corresponding to a 5.69% shareholding at NOK 162 per share.

Clarksons Securities and Pareto Securities acted as managers in the offering.

Gram Car Carriers is the world’s third-largest tonnage provider in the segment, operating a fleet of 22 ships, of which 18 are owned.

The company’s shares have jumped by close to 87% in the past three months on the back of record-breaking rates in the sector. Its largest shareholder is German owner F. Laeisz, with close to 27% stake.