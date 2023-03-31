EuropeFinance and InsuranceOffshoreRenewables

J. Lauritzen makes another offshore wind investment with Eneti stake

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 31, 2023
Danish maritime investment company J. Lauritzen has made another investment in the offshore wind sector, having bought into Monaco-based shipowner and operator Eneti.

“J. Lauritzen takes pride in supporting the growth of sustainable energy solutions, and we are excited to partner with Eneti to help fund this critical shift towards a more sustainable future. Together, we are committed to driving positive change and making a meaningful impact on the world,” the Kristian Mørch-led outfit said via LinkedIn.

Specific details of the size of the investment have not been revealed. J. Lauritzen also holds a minority stake in the BW Group-backed windfarm installation player Cadeler, which has six vessels on a fully delivered basis.

The New York-listed Eneti, together with its subsidiary, Seajacks, operates five wind turbine installation vessels, with two additional units currently under construction for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

