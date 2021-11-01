Jackson Offshore acquires PSV from Tidewater

US OSV owner Jackson Offshore Operators is growing its platform supply vessel fleet with the acquisition of the 2015-built Storm from Tidewater Marine.

No price was revealed for the vessel, previously known as Torrens Tide. VesselsValue puts the market value of the ship today at around $15.2m. Financing for the acquisition was provided by Third Coast Bank of Houston.

The vessel is expected to go into service immediately upon completion of a special dry-docking survey. Once it has completed regulatory requirements, the PSV will commence a five-year contract with Shell in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Jackson Offshore owns a fleet of six large PSVs and operates two crew/supply vessels.