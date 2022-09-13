EuropeOffshore

Jacktel seals contract extension with TotalEnergies

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 13, 2022
0 32 Less than a minute
Jacktel

Jacktel, a subsidiary of Norway’s Macro Offshore, has landed a contract extension with TotalEnergies for the accommodation jackup rig Haven in Denmark.

Haven has been on a contract with TotalEnergies for use on the Tyra field development offshore Denmark since last November. 

The new deal will keep the 2011-built rig employed until June 30, 2024, and TotalEnergies has an option to further extend the charter provided the vessel is available.

Jacktel said that as a result of the extension, certain parts of the compensation model have been amended, taking the contract value from January next year until June 2024 to around $53m.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 13, 2022
0 32 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button