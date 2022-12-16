EuropeOffshore

Jacktel wins Aker BP contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 16, 2022
Less than a minute

Norway’s Jacktel has secured a contract with Aker BP for the 2011-built accommodation jackup rig Haven.

The four-legged self-elevating accommodation unit will work on the Valhall PWP-Fenris project offshore Norway for 15 months, commencing in the second quarter of 2026.

The contract is worth around $87m including mobilisation and demobilisation and gives Aker BP options to extend the charter by up to six months.

Haven is currently serving TotalEnergies‘ Tyra field development in Denmark until mid-2024.

