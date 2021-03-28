EuropeOffshore

Jacktel wins long-term Tyra contract

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 29, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Macro Offshore subsidiary Jacktel has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Danmark for accommodation jackup Haven.

The vessel will be used offshore Denmark at the Tyra field, starting during the third quarter and for a period of 20 months. The contract has an estimated value of around $35m, and also includes further options.

Haven is currently located at Semco Hanøytangen. Prior to being mobilized to Denmark the vessel will reinstate the old foundations. As a result of this modification, Haven will become more generic and be able to cater for the most dominant soil conditions at fields in the North Sea,” Jacktel stated.

Haven has been laid up since 2019, after a contract with Equinor at Johan Sverdrup ended.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 29, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button