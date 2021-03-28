Jacktel wins long-term Tyra contract

Macro Offshore subsidiary Jacktel has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Danmark for accommodation jackup Haven .

The vessel will be used offshore Denmark at the Tyra field, starting during the third quarter and for a period of 20 months. The contract has an estimated value of around $35m, and also includes further options.

“Haven is currently located at Semco Hanøytangen. Prior to being mobilized to Denmark the vessel will reinstate the old foundations. As a result of this modification, Haven will become more generic and be able to cater for the most dominant soil conditions at fields in the North Sea,” Jacktel stated.

Haven has been laid up since 2019, after a contract with Equinor at Johan Sverdrup ended.