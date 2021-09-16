Jacobs offloads Worley stake for $505m

US-based Jacobs Engineering has sold its stake in Australian offshore engineering company Worley in a block trade via investment bank Citigroup for a reported $505m.

The deal included all of Jacobs’ shares, representing around 9.85% of its holdings in Worley.

Jacobs became a Worley shareholder in October 2018 following Worley’s acquisition of the Jacobs energy, resources and chemicals business that included a share issue to Jacobs to partly fund the acquisition. Jacobs was released from the lock up of Worley shares in December 2019.

Citi offered $9.82 a share, or a narrow 2% discount to the previous trade. Worley closed at $9.79 on Thursday, down close to 4.6% in five days. The company secured a contract from Chevron in support of the Jansz-Io compression (J-IC) project offshore Western Australia.