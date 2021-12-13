Jacques de Chateauvieux reemerges with ammonia carrier orders in China

French businessman Jacques de Chateauvieux has returned to the shipping investment market through his development and investment entity JS & Co in a deal with China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Jiangnan Shipyard to build very large ammonia carriers.

The former Bourbon Offshore boss, who also this year stepped down from gas shipping company Evergas following a deal with creditors to sell its fleet, is looking to bring up to four 93,000 cu m ammonia-powered ships, said to be the largest on the market.

Classified by France’s Bureau Veritas, the vessel is reportedly also compatible with all the dimensions and functions of a very large gas carrier (VLGC). Namely, the two ammonia fuel deck tanks can be equipped to facilitate the supply of ammonia fuel if transportation and trade of other goods such as LPG are required. Furthermore, liquid ammonia can also be used as an intermediate carrier for hydrogen, providing a solution for the transportation of large-capacity liquid hydrogen.

Delivery dates and project costs have not been disclosed. The vessels are planned for the transport of liquid ammonia from several new green synthetic ammonia projects being developed worldwide, including projects promoted by JS & Co., to meet the needs of Europe and Northeast Asia in 2025.