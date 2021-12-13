EuropeGasGreater ChinaShipyards

Jacques de Chateauvieux reemerges with ammonia carrier orders in China

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2021
0 152 1 minute read
Bourbon

French businessman Jacques de Chateauvieux has returned to the shipping investment market through his development and investment entity JS & Co in a deal with China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Jiangnan Shipyard to build very large ammonia carriers.

The former Bourbon Offshore boss, who also this year stepped down from gas shipping company Evergas following a deal with creditors to sell its fleet, is looking to bring up to four 93,000 cu m ammonia-powered ships, said to be the largest on the market.

Classified by France’s Bureau Veritas, the vessel is reportedly also compatible with all the dimensions and functions of a very large gas carrier (VLGC). Namely, the two ammonia fuel deck tanks can be equipped to facilitate the supply of ammonia fuel if transportation and trade of other goods such as LPG are required. Furthermore, liquid ammonia can also be used as an intermediate carrier for hydrogen, providing a solution for the transportation of large-capacity liquid hydrogen.

Delivery dates and project costs have not been disclosed. The vessels are planned for the transport of liquid ammonia from several new green synthetic ammonia projects being developed worldwide, including projects promoted by JS & Co., to meet the needs of Europe and Northeast Asia in 2025.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2021
0 152 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button