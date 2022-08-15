Jadestone shuts in Australian oilfield for FPSO repairs 

Singapore-headquartered Jadestone Energy has temporarily shut in production from the Montara oilfield offshore Australia to complete repairs to a crude oil tank onboard the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Montara Venture .

Jadestone in June had a small oil leak from a crude storage tank onboard the 1990-built FPSO, which was followed by an interim repair and subsequent production restart. and has been working to complete a permanent fix on tank 2C.

The company has been working to complete a permanent fix to tank 2C. However, during preparations, an additional internal defect came to light in water ballast tank 4S and this will also be included in the scope of work.

While a permanent repair solution for tank 2C has been developed, Jadestone stated that there have been complications trying to accommodate the increased number of inspection and repair crews alongside production operations, which has been exacerbated by weather and logistical challenges.

The company said it would prioritise the work of the maintenance and inspection crews as the most practical and efficient way of completing the tank repairs while progressing inspection and remediation to other tanks on the FPSO by temporarily shutting down production again and reorganising offshore manpower on the FPSO.

These activities could result in production being halted through September 2022, with associated incremental costs ranging from $2m to $4m.