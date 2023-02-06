Jaldhi Overseas back at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding

In the product tanker sector, Clarksons Research reports Singaporean owner Jaldhi Overseas has returned to Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding, ordering four 50,000 dwt MRs, with delivery due in the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026. No price has been revealed.

Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding is a joint venture yard between China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Japan’s Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

In September last year, Jalhdi ordered four 66,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers at the same yard.

Jaldhi was established in Singapore in 2004 and is part of India’s Bothra Group.