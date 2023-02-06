AsiaTankers

Jaldhi Overseas back at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 6, 2023
0 97 Less than a minute

In the product tanker sector, Clarksons Research reports Singaporean owner Jaldhi Overseas has returned to Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding, ordering four 50,000 dwt MRs, with delivery due in the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026. No price has been revealed.

Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding is a joint venture yard between China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Japan’s Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

In September last year, Jalhdi ordered four 66,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers at the same yard.

Jaldhi was established in Singapore in 2004 and is part of India’s Bothra Group.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 6, 2023
0 97 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button