Indian takers of vintage tankers are increasing. This week sources tell Splash that Jalship Management has bought its first suezmax, the Jal Fighter , from Greek outfit Westport Tankers for $49m.

Westport had bought the ice-class, 2006-built ship just five months ago for $31m.

Ice-class tankers have led the way in S&P this month with stunning prices paid for any available tonnage, regardless of age.