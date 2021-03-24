James Fisher adding pair of LNG dual-fuel product tankers to its fleet

UK-based James Fisher says it will be adding two LNG dual-fuel clean product tankers to its fleet during 2022.

The vessels will be traded by James Fisher Everard (JFE), which typically operates vessels within the 3,000 dwt to 13,000 dwt range.

Eoghan O’Lionaird, chief executive officer of James Fisher, said: “I’m very proud that JFE is taking action now to support our customers, the maritime industry and the group in achieving our collective sustainability goals. James Fisher is committed to protecting the environment, both in terms of our operational footprint and the nature of the activities we undertake. The adoption of LNG dual fuel propulsion vessels is evidence that we are proactively aligning our business choices with customer and environmental needs and demonstrably applying our company values.”

The vessels, which are specifically designed for ports with restricted access around the coastline of Northern Europe, will be the first clean product tankers of their size to incorporate LNG propulsion.