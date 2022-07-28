James Fisher and NMDC form global alliance 

UK marine service provider James Fisher and Sons and Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate globally on marine and subsea projects.

The two companies will work together to identify and execute projects in the oil and gas sector as well as in decommissioning, offshore wind and marine civil construction industries.

James Fisher said it would develop a series of collaborative joint ventures and consortia with NMDC to deliver projects across multiple sectors, markets, and geographies.

The initial focus for the partnership will be on diving opportunities within the Middle East region through James Fisher’s subsidiary James Fisher Subtech and the NMDC Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC, noted that in addition to engineering and fabrication expertise, NMDC will be able to bolster James Fisher’s service capability through its asset portfolio that includes a fleet of 22 offshore vessels.

“Our alliance will allow us to co-develop more efficient and cost-effective solutions and capabilities to create value for customers at a scale and breadth that we could not do alone,” added Eoghan O’Lionaird, chief executive of James Fisher.