James Fisher charters in MPSV

Offshore service provider James Fisher has signed a charter deal with Australia’s Go Marine Group for the exclusive use of the 2012-built multipurpose support vessel Go Electra to support its operations in and around UK waters.

The agreement will see the vessel mobilised by JF Renewables and James Fisher Subtech in March 2022, with an opportunity for use by other James Fisher group companies throughout the year. The vessel will mostly be used for unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) activities, and air diving projects.

The news follows JF Renewables’ completion of phase one of the UXO survey at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm in 2021, with the Go Electra earmarked for use in phase two from May 2022.

Paula Crosby, head of tendering at JF Renewables and Subtech, said: “A seasonal charter like this is a first for James Fisher and signifies our commitment to the UK offshore and North Sea energy sector, following several difficult years for the industry due to price and supply chain complications compounded by Covid-19. 2022 is set to be one of our busiest years yet, so it was really important to us to ensure that we’ve got the best set up for our operations over the coming months.”