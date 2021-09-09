EuropeOffshore

James Fisher in talks to offload another DSV

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 9, 2021
James Fisher Subtech

James Fisher and Sons is looking to sell its remaining dive support vessel some three months after it offloaded the DSV Subtech Paladin to Indian offshore vessel operator Seamec for $17.3m.

The UK offshore service provider is in discussions about the potential sale of the 2007-built DSV Swordfish, which it acquired a little over two years ago.

The move is in line with the company’s capital allocation policy to reduce leverage in the short term through the sale of non-core assets and to focus on investing in the energy transition.

Earlier this year, James Fisher carried out a full portfolio review to address underperforming assets and businesses after taking impairment charges last year on the two DSVs acquired specifically for the saturation diving market in West Africa.

The Swordfish, purchased for a reported price of $24m, currently has a price tag of $9.2m, according to VesselsValue.

