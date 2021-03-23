James Fisher launches new renewables brand

UK marine services and engineering firm James Fisher has launched James Fisher Renewables to consolidate the company’s capabilities and harness its experience in the offshore wind sector.

The move will support pure-play renewables developers, marine civil constructors and oil and gas majors to accelerate the energy transition, while maintaining existing energy infrastructure.

James Fisher Renewables will offer services through the project lifecycle including site preparation, UXO EOD, noise attenuation, cabling and HV commissioning management, operations and maintenance, and digital solutions.

Giovanni Corbetta, managing director of James Fisher Marine Contracting Division, commented: “Accelerating trends within the energy industry, particularly the energy transition brought on by the climate emergency, present an opportunity for the group to focus on what it does best – providing expertise for the extremes. Complexity is where we excel, helping to deliver the world’s most complex, technically demanding, and environmentally challenging energy projects in construction and operations and maintenance. By realigning our business, revitalising the leadership team and reinvigorating our culture of trust, integrity and operational excellence, there will be no project too complex for us to deliver on.”

James Fisher has operated in the offshore wind sector for 14 years.