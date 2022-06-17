James Fisher names new chief executive 

UK marine service provider James Fisher and Sons has appointed Jean Vernet as the company’s new chief executive officer to take over from Eoghan O’Lionaird, who will step down after some three years at the helm.

Vernet will become the CEO on September 5, 2022, at which point O’Lionaird will resign from his position and the company’s board. James Fisher said O’Lionaird will stay with the group until June 13, 2023, “to ensure a smooth and effective transition of responsibility.”

O’Lionaird said: “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of James Fisher and to help steer the company through what was one of the most challenging periods in our history. I am proud of what we have achieved on setting course to become a purpose-led, values driven company, committed to serving all our stakeholders, and I’m confident that the group’s best days lie ahead.”

Vernet has considerable experience working in the offshore energy sector in both the UK and around the world. Most recently, he was CEO of Smiths Group’s largest division, John Crane, where he drove a highly effective growth strategy in a business that operates in over 50 countries. He has spent a decade in various financial and market-facing roles with the energy services business, Schlumberger. His experience also includes five years as CFO of offshore energy services provider Expro.

Angus Cockburn, James Fisher chair, commented: “Jean is an internationally experienced business leader with extensive energy sector knowledge. He is ideally suited to turning the business around and leading it through the current challenging backdrop and then to position the group to capture the medium to long term growth opportunities available.”