James Fisher rebrands French renewables subsidiary

UK offshore service provider James Fisher is to rebrand its French subsidiary Mojo Maritime to James Fisher Renouvelables, following the launch of its dedicated offshore wind division, James Fisher Renewables, in March 2021.

As James Fisher Renouvelables the company will focus on providing solutions throughout the project development lifecycle including site preparation, subsea and blade operations and maintenance and digital solutions.

James Fisher said the change underpins its commitment to offshore wind and marine energy industries in France by further strengthening the regional supply chain, creating local employment opportunities and supporting inward investment aimed at increasing local content during the construction phase, and throughout the operational life.

Diane De Bellefond, country manager based in France, commented: “Our ambition is to become the leading expert in France for offshore renewable energy services providing safe and trusted expertise to realise projects in harsh and hostile offshore environments. We aim to maximise the local content of our operations and create a positive regional legacy in terms of regional employment, local supply chain commitment and future generational education.”