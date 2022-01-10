James Fisher Renewables awarded three long-term offshore wind contracts

James Fisher Renewables has landed three multi-million pound 13-15-year contracts supplying specialist operations and maintenance (O&M) services to support offshore transmission asset owners (OFTOs) at the Thanet, Gwynt-y-Mor and Humber Gateway UK offshore wind farms.

The contracts will be performed by James Fisher Renewables’ specialist high voltage business EDS HV Group for the Balfour Beatty Equitix Consortium. This follows the 15-year contract awarded in 2019 to provide operations and maintenance services on OFTO assets at Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm.

The agreement will see EDS provide enhanced O&M services for the offshore assets, ensuring the safety of the system in-line with HV safety rules and the maintenance of HV transmission assets, alongside the integration of provisions for heating and ventilation systems, fire suppression, lifesaving equipment and corrosion inspections.

Wayne Mulhall, managing director, JF Renewables, said: “The combination of EDS and JF Renewables enables us to offer a much broader suite of services bolstered by our multi-skilled team. Paired with the introduction of remote technology, such as condition monitoring tools that offset in-person requirements, we can operate leaner without compromising on safety or cost. This win represents the next step in our journey to being a complete end-to-end O&M service provider.”