James Fisher Renewables bolsters Taiwan footprint

James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables), part of James Fisher and Sons, has strengthened its footprint in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region through two strategic partnerships with Taiwan’s Dong Fang (DFO) and Ho Lung Power Engineering (HLPE).

DFO, the largest Taiwanese maritime engineering, procurement and construction contractor, will provide local vessels, crew and project management to JF Renewables for offshore wind projects in-country. This will allow JF Renewables to enhance/increase the construction and balance of plant services they can provide in Taiwan, the company said.

Through HLPE, a leading Taiwanese electrical company promoting the development of offshore wind power and onshore power system, JF Renewables will have access to local project teams and equipment, to complete services for termination and testing, cable repair and fault finding on Taiwanese offshore wind farms.

“The Taiwan branch will become the APAC hub for JF Renewables, and through this we will be able to bring our comprehensive services further afield,” said Maida Zahirovic, APAC regional vice president at JF Renewables.

“Through our strategic partnerships with DFO and HLPE we can support our customers with valuable solutions, maximising their local content points in the round 3 auction, while training local teams and providing knowledge transfer from our global renewables’ capabilities. In addition, we’ll be recruiting additional local personnel to assist with balance of plant services,” she added.