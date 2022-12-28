James Fisher sells another DSV to Seamec

UK marine service provider James Fisher and Sons has sold another dive support vessel to Indian offshore vessel operator Seamec.

The Mumbai-based company acquired the 2007-built Subtech Swordfish for $24m after it snapped up the 2008-built Subtech Paladin, now Seamec Paladin, for $17.3m in June last year.

James Fisher said the sales agreement would allow it to access the vessel until the end of the third quarter of 2023, enabling the company to complete existing commitments in the Middle East and other potential contracts.

The DSV was designated as held for sale in the group’s 2022 interim financial statements, with a book value of $15.73m. The proceeds from the sale, subject to completion of the formal process, will be applied to further reduce net borrowings. James Fisher bought the vessel for $24m in April 2019.